When it's cold outside and I want something to warm up...

This hearty soup was a favorite at my old restaurant Cheffie’s Market and More. We sold out of it every time we put it on the menu.

Other than chopping up the onion and poblano pepper…the only other prep-work involves opening a few cans and shredding that rotisserie chicken the grocery so nicely cooked for you.

A flavorful staple of Mexican cuisine, poblano peppers are chile peppers that are spicy but not extremely fiery. They look similar to bell peppers in shape but they are much darker green. Most markets now carry fresh poblanos but if you cannot find them at your neighborhood store, just substitute bell peppers if you prefer a milder chili or jalapenos if you prefer more heat

To make the chili, you start by sautéing the onions and peppers. Then you add 4 cans of white cannelloni beans, a can of diced green chilies, 2 cups of shredded cooked chicken and 4 cups of chicken stock. Season with a little cumin and thyme to taste.

The chili should simmer for about 35 to 40 minutes to allow all the flavors to meld together.

You can serve this tasty chili on its own or garnish it with your favorite Tex-Mex toppings. I like to add sour cream, cilantro, and diced jalapenos.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Bon Appetit!

White Bean Chicken Chili



1 tablespoon olive oil



1/2 cup small-diced yellow onion (1 small onion)



1/3 cup seeded and small-diced poblano pepper (1/2 pepper)



1 can (4.5-ounce) diced green chilies



2 cups shredded cooked chicken



4 cans (15-ounce) cannellini beans (do not drain or rinse)



1 tablespoon dried thyme



1/2 teaspoon cumin



Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste



4 cups chicken stock



Sour cream, sliced jalapenos and fresh cilantro, optional garnishes

In a large stockpot over medium–high heat, warm the oil until a few droplets of water sizzle in the pot. Add the onion and poblano pepper and sauté until soft, about 10 minutes. Add the green chilies and sauté for 1 minute more. Stir in the chicken and the beans. Season with the thyme, cumin, salt, and pepper.

Cover the mixture with the chicken stock, bring to a boil, and simmer uncovered for 35 to 40 minutes. (Stir frequently to keep the solids from burning on the bottom.) Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Serve hot, garnished with a dollop of sour cream, diced jalapenos, and fresh cilantro if desired.

Serves 6.

Printed with permission from Simply Suppers by Jennifer Chandler.