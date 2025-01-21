January is National Hot Tea Month

My Cup of Tea is more than just a tea company. It is a social enterprise changing the lives of its neighbors in the Memphis neighborhood of Orange Mound by providing jobs to area residents. Plus, their teas are excellent.

Here are their recommendations.

Water temperature

Water temperature is key to the perfect cup of tea. Invest in a kitchen thermometer or a tea kettle that allows you to set the temperature. Green teas, for example, steep at 176-180 degrees.

How best to steep your tea?

Bobbing your tea bag up and down in a cup of hot water only limits the taste and complexity of the tea. Allow the tea bag to remain submerged in the water for the recommended time on the package. Cover your cup with a saucer or tea towel to hold in the heat.

Don't fear loose leaf tea.

An inexpensive tea infuser and a teaspoon is all you need. It’s simple, provides more flavor because the leaves are whole, instead of broken like in tea bags, and it is more eco-friendly.

What about caffeine in tea?

Green teas have the most caffeine. Black, white, and oolong have caffeine, though you can find decaf varieties. Rooibos and herbal teas are almost always decaffeinated.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Bon Appetit!

My Cup of Tea’s Chamomile Latte

Satisfy your sweet tooth and relax before bedtime with this Chamomile Latte recipe. It's slightly sweet and flavorful and chamomile tea has some mild sedative properties.

1 1/2 cups water

4 chamomile tea bags

1 1/2 cups cold whole milk, coconut milk, or other non-dairy milk

1 tablespoon honey

Ground cinnamon, for serving

Heat water to 212 degrees and pour over the tea bags. Steep the tea for 4-6 minutes, then remove the tea bags.

While the tea is steeping heat your choice of milk until very hot, but do not boil. Remove the milk from the heat and froth the milk with a whisk (optional).

Add the honey to the hot tea and stir.

Pour the tea into two mugs. Pour the milk into each mug.

Sprinkle the top with ground cinnamon.

Recipe courtesy of My Cup of Tea.