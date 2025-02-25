It’s easy being cheesy...

Greys Fine Cheeses and Entertaining owners Jackie and Kurt Mullican offer a wide selection of artisan cheeses, plus everything you will need to serve your cheese, at their East Memphis cheese shop and wine bar.

Kurt, who is the official cheese monger of Greys, offered his top tips for fondue at home.

Tip #1: The Cheese

Fondue doesn’t have to be two or three cheeses. It can be a single cheese that you know you like. Gruyere is one of Kurt’s favorites for fondue.

Tip #2: The Wine

Use a cup of dry white wine for every pound of cheese you use, plus another splash or two. If you can, Kurt suggests that you find a wine from the same region as your cheese.

Tip #3: Cooking Fondue

Kurt says grating your cheese will allow for quicker melting than cubing it. Toss it in a tablespoon of cornstarch to prevent clumping.

In a pan, pour in your wine, add a clove of garlic or two along with a crank of black pepper. Whisk your cheese in once the wine is simmering. Whisk until the fondue is smooth and melty.

Tip #4: Serving Fondue

Once your cheese is melted in, your fondue is ready to serve.

Kurt says to serve with any combination of baguette slices, sliced green apple, cornichons, blanched vegetables … or get wild and use tater tots. Kurt says there are no rules!

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Bon Appetit!

