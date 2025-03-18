If you love crawfish, now is the time to “peel um and eat um!”

Here are some tried-and-true tips on how to cook these Cajun crustaceans.

First and foremost … They’re called mudbugs for a reason.

These crustaceans make their homes in ditches and swamps, and they’re going to need a good rinse before being cooked. Wash them five or six times until the water runs clear.



The flavor is in the water.

Flavor the water with either dry or liquid crab boil, onions, garlic, lemons, and a little Cajun seasoning and let this boil for at least an hour before cooking the crawfish.



Don’t overcook.

Overcooking will make the crawfish rubbery and hard to peel. Usually 5 to 10 minutes - or until the water returns to boil - is plenty of time. Then they can be removed from the water, drained and placed in a cooler to steam for at least 30 minutes or even hours.



And last but not least …

Lagniappe, a Cajun word meaning "a little something extra," matters. Not only do additional sweet and spicy sausages, fresh red potatoes, corn, and earthy mushrooms add nuance and flavor to the boil, they also stand alone as delicious treats and palate cleansers. Mud bugs aren't for everyone, and adding extras makes sure that no guest leaves hungry.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Bon Appetit!