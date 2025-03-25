International Waffle Day is March 25

Curious about tips for making the best waffles ever, I sought advice from Connie Marshall, the waffle maker extraordinaire at Calvary Episcopal Church’s annual Lenten Waffle Shop.

For six weeks every year, this Downtown Memphis church hosts its waffle shop and speaker series during the season of Lent. This year, they are celebrating their 97th year!

Tip #1: Start with a good waffle batter. Connie said she may be biased – but she thinks the Waffle Shop’s waffle batter is the best. The secret to their recipe includes additions of cornmeal and sugar.

Tip #2: Adequately prepare and heat your waffle iron. Make sure it’s completely heated before adding your batter. If your waffle iron is not non-stick, be sure to lightly grease before adding the batter.

Tip #3: Have patience. Don’t open the waffle iron too early or the waffle will stick. Connie says it is ready when it stops steaming.

Tip #4: Get creative with toppings. At the Waffle Shop, one popular savory topping is Chicken Hash. Connie says her favorite topping is the Waffle Shop’s peppermint ice cream with homemade chocolate sauce.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Bon Appetit!

This year, the Calvary Waffle Shop (102 N. Second St.) runs until April 11, serving its beloved specialties from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday. For more information, visit calvarymemphis.org.

Calvary Waffle Shop Waffle Batter

2 eggs

2 cups milk

2 ½ cups flour

2 tablespoons baking powder

¾ teaspoon salt

4 teaspoons cornmeal

4 teaspoons sugar

¾ cup vegetable oil

Beat eggs on high speed until blended, reduce speed and add milk. Then add dry ingredients and beat until incorporated. Add oil last, in a steady stream, beating until completely blended. Keep the mixer running the entire time.

Recipe used with permission from Calvary Episcopal Church.