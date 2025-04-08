Tips for the best burgers

On April 13, the beloved family-owned restaurant group is throwing a 55th Anniversary Block Party from 1 to 8 p.m. at its original location on Madison Ave. in Midtown Memphis. At this free event, expect live music (including Sons of Mudboy and Lucero), entertainment for the kids, and - of course - lots of burgers and brews.

I asked the team at Huey’s to share their top tips on how they make their world famous burgers.

Tip #1: Always use fresh, never frozen, meat. Don't sacrifice quality!

Tip #2: You've got to get the right grind of meat. Huey's blend is a secret, but it’s pretty close to an 80/20 lean to fat ratio; the right amount of fat makes the right flavor for a World Famous Burger.

Tip #3: Use plenty of seasoning! Use your favorite, or buy some Huey's Burger Seasoning and apply it generously. No one likes a bland burger!

Tip #4: Never ever squish your burger. It lets out all the juices. Yes, it lets it cook quicker, but is not worth it. Keep them juicy.

Tip #5: Make sure all of your condiments are "coast to coast" and spread across the bun evenly so each bite is perfect.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Bon Appetit!