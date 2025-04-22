If you love Hot Wings, mark your calendar!

This will mark the 23rd year of the festival, previously known as the Southern Hotwing Festival. The event is expected to have approximately 43 teams competing this year for the coveted title of Hot Wing World Champion.

I asked the 2024 contest winner Peyton Hay of the competition cooking team What The Cluck Hot Wings to tell us what makes an award-winning hot wing, and how we can all make killer hot wings at home.

Tip #1: Brine your wings. Preston says brining helps chicken wings retain moisture, making your wings juicy, tender, and helping you attain that crispy skin.

Tip #2: Season your wings. Preston says you can make fantastic wings with just salt, pepper, garlic or your favorite seasoning or BBQ rub. If you are frying wings, avoid rubs with sugar. If you are baking or air frying, try Preston’s trick of addding a little bit of baking powder to your seasoning for extra crispiness.

Tip #3: Use an instant-read meat thermometer like a Themrapen or ThermoPro. The FDA recommends cooking chicken to an internal temperature of 165 degrees, but you can push wings to 200. Preston says a meat thermometer will help you dial in your perfect temperature.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Bon Appetit!