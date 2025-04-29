It's Barbecue Contest Time

The best barbecue teams on the planet will converge May 14-17 at Liberty Park for the 47th annual barbecue cooking contest.

Here are 3 tips for planning your time at the Memphis in May barbecue contest to make sure you get to taste championship-worthy barbecue.

GO HUNGRY: BBQ Alley is a ticketed tasting experience that allows the public to taste barbecue meats and sides from top-notch pitmasters. This special area features four well-known barbecue restaurants, plus sponsor Big Green Egg, serving up what everyone comes to the cooking contest to experience – world-class barbecue!

BE A JUDGE: The Kingsford Tour of Champions allows the public to experience the contest as a judge and taste the flavors just as a judge would. You get a unique view into the the cooking process of several teams, plus get to meet these world-famous pitmasters. These tours sell out in advance, so purchase tickets online at memphisinmay.org.

TAKE A CLASS: Be sure to check out the cooking demonstrations led by some of the most accomplished pitmasters in the world. Samples are served at many of the cooking demonstrations happening throughout the event, like at the Home Depot outdoor kitchen and the Flava Faceoff. General Admission tickets give you access to the free cooking demonstrations.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Bon Appetit!

For tickets and more information, visit memphisinmay.org.