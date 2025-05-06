A Greek Favorite from the Festival

The festival is May 9 and 10 at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, located at 573 N. Highland St.

The festival features a variety of Greek food options, including spanakopita, gyros, moussaka, baklava and more than a dozen Greek pastries. Each dish is handmade with love by a small army of volunteers.

I asked Kathy Zambelis, longtime spokesperson for the festival, to share tips for making one of the most popular dishes – Baked Greek Chicken Oreganato.

The marinade is simple - oregano, lemon juice and olive oil - but super tasty.



Tip #1: Marinate the chicken overnight for a richer flavor.

Tip #2: Pat the chicken dry before adding the marinade ingredients.

Tip #3: When baking the chicken in the oven, make sure to baste the chicken frequently to assure it does not dry out.

Tip #4: You can cook the chicken on the grill for an even richer flavor.

Tip #5: Kathy says to keep the juices from the roasting pan to spoon over the top of the chicken, over rice or Greek potatoes, or to even use it as a dip for bread.



At the festival, you can find this dish in the main dining hall. The recipe is available in the church’s “It’s Greek to Me” cookbook, or online at wknofm.org.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Bon Appetit!

For more information on Memphis Greek Festival, visit memphisgreekfestival.com.



Baked Greek Chicken Oreganato



1 fryer chicken (or pieces if you prefer)



1 juice of one lemon



1 tsp. oregano



4 tbsp. olive oil



1/2 stick of butter



Salt and pepper to taste

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Season the chicken with salt and pepper.

Add lemon juice, oregano, garlic and oil. Dot with butter.

Bake at 350 degrees until golden brown. Baste frequently until fully cooked.