Strawberry Fields Forever

Whereas most people think of strawberries as desserts, these juicy berries can add a delicious sweetness to a savory dish.

My Strawberry Fields Salad is a fresh and bright salad that captures the essence of spring.

My go-to version of this salad has the perfect combination of tastes and textures. Each element of the combination … the sweetness from the berries, crispness of the baby lettuces, saltiness from the crumbled blue cheese and crunch from the toasted nuts … complements the others.

A blush wine vinaigrette brings it all together.

I make a homemade version of a popular store-bought dressing using the ingredients of red wine vinegar, freshly squeezed lemon juice, sugar and canola oil.

Making homemade dressings is very simple since many dressings, like this one, use ingredients most people already have in their pantry.

Add sliced chicken or a salmon filet and you have a complete meal.

During the months of May and June, look for locally grown berries at Memphis-area farmers markets and in grocery stores throughout town. If you are up for an adventure, picking your own strawberries is fun for the whole family. Local farm Jones Orchards has “You-Pick” fields at their farm in Millington.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Bon Appetit!

Strawberry Fields Salad

The blush wine vinaigrette is a homemade version of a popular store-bought dressing. Making homemade dressings is very simple since many dressings, like this one, use ingredients most people already have in their pantry.

For the blush wine vinaigrette:



3 tablespoons red wine vinegar

2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

5 tablespoons canola oil

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper

For the salad:



6 cups mixed baby greens

1/2 pint fresh strawberries, hulled and thinly sliced

2/3 cup green or red grapes, halved

1/4 cup sliced almonds, toasted

1/4 cup crumbled blue cheese

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper

To make the blush wine vinaigrette: In a small bowl whisk together the vinegar, lemon juice, and sugar until the sugar has dissolved. Slowly add the oil in a stream, whisking to emulsify. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

To make the salad: In a large salad bowl toss together the lettuce blend, strawberries, grapes, almond slices, and crumbled blue cheese. Add the dressing to taste and gently toss. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Makes 6 appetizer or side salads.

Variation: Mix and match this colorful salad using your favorite ingredients. Try substituting spinach or dried cranberries. Goat cheese is also a nice substitute for the blue cheese.

Do-Ahead: The dressing can be made up to two days in advance. Store covered in the refrigerator until ready to use.

Printed with permission from The Southern Pantry Cookbook by Jennifer Chandler.