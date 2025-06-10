June 10 is National Iced Tea Day

My go-to Bourbon Peach Tea is a bourbon-spiked iced tea flavored with a fresh peach purée that makes a wonderful summertime drink. The refreshing sipper cools you down on the warmest of summer nights.

A summertime peach is the very best possible peach, the pinnacle of peachiness. Juicy, ripe, and flavorful, they are a treat that I look forward to every year.

Using fresh peaches makes this tea unbelievably sweet and fruity. It’s so much better than any bottled peach tea you will find in the grocery store.

Simmer peaches, sugar and water together for ten minutes to make a simple syrup, cool and then puree the mixture in a blender. I like to strain the puree through a fine sieve before adding it to a pitcher of brewed ice tea.

I usually use Earl Grey when making the tea base, but you can use your favorite tea blend.

Simply add a jigger of bourbon to make this a single-serve cocktail or whip up a pitcher for a party. If making a pitcher full, I usually add about 1 cup of bourbon.

For a fun and festive touch, garnish each glass with slices of fresh peaches and fresh mint leaves.

And if you prefer a classic, non-alcoholic Peach Tea, no worries. Just omit the bourbon.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Bon Appetit!



Bourbon Peach Tea

For the peach simple syrup:



2 large ripe peaches, pitted and roughly chopped

1 cup granulated sugar

1 cup water

For the spiked iced tea:



6 tea bags (such as Earl Grey)

7 cups water, divided

1 cup bourbon

Peach slices and fresh mint, optional garnishes

To make the simple syrup:

Place the peaches, sugar and water in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil over high heat, then reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer for 10 minutes. Remove from the heat and let cool slightly. Place the peach mixture into a blender and puree until smooth. Strain the puree through a fine sieve into a large pitcher.

To make the tea:

Bring 3 cups of water to a boil and then remove from the heat. Add the tea bags and steep for 5 minutes, then discard the tea bags.

Pour the tea into the pitcher with the peach puree. Add 4 cups water and the bourbon. Stir to combine.

Serve in tall glasses over ice. Garnish with peach slices and fresh mint.

Makes 8 servings.

Tip: Prepare the peach tea (leaving out the bourbon) the day before and store in the refrigerator until ready to serve. Just before serving, add 1 cup of bourbon if spiking the whole pitcher, or, if serving individually, 2 generous tablespoons bourbon per glass.