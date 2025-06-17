June 18th is National Picnic Day

The day falls on June 18, but I think it could be celebrated any day May through September!

I asked Cristina McCarter, the owner of Feast & Graze in Memphis, TN, to share some tips on making the perfect picnic spread.

Tip #1: Keep It Cool, Keep It Cute

Cristina says to always pack your picnic items in a cooler bag or basket with ice packs to maintain freshness.

Tip #2: Soft Cheese Wins Every Time

Cristina says to go for soft cheeses like goat cheese, burrata, and marinated feta. I think Feast & Graze’s marinated feta with herbs, garlic oil, and red pepper flakes is perfect with summer watermelon slices.

Tip #3: Choose Sturdy Sides

Opt for hearty salads (think: kale caesar or pasta salads) and tightly wrapped sandwiches that travel well. Add a side of a charcuterie snack box like Cristina serves at Feast & Graze for a little luxury without the fuss.

Tip #4: Fruit = Function + Flair

Summer fruits like strawberries, peaches, and watermelon add juicy color to your picnic spread and help beat the heat.

Tip #5: Sip Something Refreshing

Fresh-pressed juices and herbal tea lemonades like the HighP Hour line sold at Feast & Graze are naturally hydrating and super flavorful making them ideal for toasting under the sun.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Bon Appetit!

Feast & Graze is a cafe with a build-your-own charcuterie bar and HighP Hour’s juice and tea bar in East Memphis at 109 S. Highland St. For more information, visit www.feastandgraze.com.