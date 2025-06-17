© 2025 WKNO FM
June 18th is National Picnic Day

WKNO | By Jennifer Chandler
Published June 17, 2025 at 5:22 AM CDT

It’s no surprise that National Picnic Day falls in the summer.

The day falls on June 18, but I think it could be celebrated any day May through September!

I asked Cristina McCarter, the owner of Feast & Graze in Memphis, TN, to share some tips on making the perfect picnic spread.

Tip #1: Keep It Cool, Keep It Cute

Cristina says to always pack your picnic items in a cooler bag or basket with ice packs to maintain freshness.

Tip #2: Soft Cheese Wins Every Time

Cristina says to go for soft cheeses like goat cheese, burrata, and marinated feta. I think Feast & Graze’s marinated feta with herbs, garlic oil, and red pepper flakes is perfect with summer watermelon slices.

Tip #3: Choose Sturdy Sides

Opt for hearty salads (think: kale caesar or pasta salads) and tightly wrapped sandwiches that travel well. Add a side of a charcuterie snack box like Cristina serves at Feast & Graze for a little luxury without the fuss.

Tip #4: Fruit = Function + Flair

Summer fruits like strawberries, peaches, and watermelon add juicy color to your picnic spread and help beat the heat.

Tip #5: Sip Something Refreshing

Fresh-pressed juices and herbal tea lemonades like the HighP Hour line sold at Feast & Graze are naturally hydrating and super flavorful making them ideal for toasting under the sun.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Bon Appetit!

Feast & Graze is a cafe with a build-your-own charcuterie bar and HighP Hour’s juice and tea bar in East Memphis at 109 S. Highland St. For more information, visit www.feastandgraze.com.
The Weekly Dish
Jennifer Chandler
Jennifer Chandler graduated from Le Cordon Bleu in Paris at the top of her class. She is a freelance food writer, restaurant consultant, and author of four cookbooks.
