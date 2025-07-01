A Festive Fourth Dessert

Well, I have one dessert that will be a hit with everyone. Mixed Berry Crumble!

This fruity dessert that uses blueberries, raspberries and blackberries is loaded with the flavor of summer - plus has all the patriotic colors for the day!

This time of year, I would definitely recommend using fresh berries. This is when they are at their best.

You could always use frozen berries, just be sure to thaw and drain well before making the filling. You don’t want the filling to be watery.

A little sugar tossed with the berries adds an extra hint of sweetness and a couple of tablespoons of flour help thicken the filling.

A simple topping made with flour and oats adds a crunch that compliments the warm berry filling.

And here’s the cool part! You can make this one your grill!

A closed grill works just like an oven making it perfect for simple desserts such as this berry crumble. So there is no need to turn on the oven or head indoors.

Once the burgers or ribs are done, just throw the cobbler on the grill and close the lid. Make life really easy and use an aluminum disposable pan so that there is no clean-up.

A big scoop of vanilla ice cream on top when you serve it is a must.

And know, this same technique could be used to make a peach or apple crumble! Just thinly slice the fruit.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Happy Fourth of July!



Mixed Berry Crumble

For the Filling:



2 cups fresh blueberries

2 cups fresh raspberries

2 cups fresh blackberries

1/2 cup granulated sugar

2 tablespoons flour

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon salt

For the Topping:



1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 cup old-fashioned rolled oats (not instant)

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon Kosher salt

3 tablespoons unsalted butter, room temperature

1/4 cup granulated sugar

Vanilla ice cream (optional)

Preheat a clean grill to medium-high with the lid closed for 8 to 10 minutes.

To make the filling: In a large bowl combine the blueberries, raspberries, blackberries, granulated sugar, flour, cinnamon and salt. Place the fruit mixture in a 2-quart disposable foil pan. Cover the pan tightly with foil.

Place the foil pan on rack in the center of grill. Close the lid and cook for 30 minutes.

To make the topping: In a medium mixing bowl stir together the flour, oats, baking powder, and salt. In the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add the dry ingredients and mix until just combined and small clumps form. (Be careful not to overmix.)

To finish the dish: Uncover the pan and sprinkle the topping evenly over the fruit mixture. Close the lid and cook until the mixture is bubbly and the topping is golden brown, for 10 to 15 minutes more.

Cool on a wire rack for 10 minutes. Serve warm, with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, if desired.

Serves 8.

Recipe used with permission from Simply Grilling by Jennifer Chandler.