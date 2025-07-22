The Great Summer Sandwich

Cole kindly shared five tips for making a standout summer BLT.

Tip #1: Tomatoes are everything. Cole says peak-season, sun-ripened tomatoes, especially heirlooms, are the heart of a great BLT. Salt them lightly and let them sit a minute to bring out their juiciness.

Tip #2: Get your bacon from a local, pasture-raised source. Cole and Harrison use pork from Home Place Pastures that is so rich and red it almost looks like beef.

Tip #3: Bread matters. It all depends on the vibe you're going for, but Cole says if he is chasing nostalgia, he goes with soft white bread, untoasted, just like the classic.

Tip #4: Dress it up with a mayo upgrade. Cole says to add a touch of lemon juice, roasted garlic, herbs, or even chili crisp to your mayo for a little extra personality and balance.

Tip #5: Stack it with intention. Cold, crisp lettuce like little gem or iceberg should go between the bacon and tomato to keep the bread from getting soggy.

At Hard Times, the current BLT is almost 100% locally sourced. It’s constructed with Home Place Pastures bacon, heirloom tomatoes from the Alpha Omega Veteran Services farm, bread by Hive Bakery and good old Southern classic Duke’s mayo.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Bon Appetit.