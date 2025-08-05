Memphis is back on the Food Network!

The season debuted on August 3, and the Good Fortune food truck team made it past the first challenge with their popular handmade dumplings.

For the first challenge, Arturo said the team was told to make a dish that represented themselves. “So, of course, we chose dumplings,” he said.

The spin on the challenge was that they had to incorporate bananas into the dish … so the team created banana and five-spice dessert dumplings that were an absolute hit.

The trio offered these three bits of advice for making dumplings at home.



Tip #1: The Skins

Arturo, who owns Good Fortune Co with Sarah, said not to try to seek perfection, instead seek repetition. “The more you make them, it becomes more simple,” he explained, adding that it important to let the dough sit after mixing it to allow the gluten to relax.

Tip #2: The Fillings

Sarah said to be flexible and use what you have on hand. “Have fun with it,” she advised. “Like we did with the banana and five-spice dessert dumplings in the show and our impossible meat dumplings at the restaurant.”

Tip #3: The Sauces

The chefs all agreed that dumplings need dipping sauces.



Chris, who is the downtown Memphis restaurant’s general manager, said to make sure your sauce has a little acidity. He always adds a little chili crisp for heat. “The sauce is the icing on top,” he added.

The Great Food Truck Race airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on Food Network.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Bon Appetit!