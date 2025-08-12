The summer is the best time to enjoy a watermelon...

My good friends Justin Fox Burks and Amy Lawrence, the authors of The Chubby Vegetarian cookbooks and blog, are always coming up with creative ways to serve fruits and vegetables. So I turned to them for some advice on fun ways to enjoy watermelon.

First and foremost, Justin and Amy say that choosing a watermelon is easy if you know what you’re looking for. You want one that feels heavy, and you want to look for seedless watermelons if you don’t want the trouble of picking out seeds.

Here are three of their favorite ways to use this quintessential summer fruit.

Watermelon Gazpacho is one of Amy and Justin’s favorite ways to cool down in the summer months. The trick is to run the watermelon and tomatoes through the food processor and then strain out the liquid to use as the base of the gazpacho, along with olive oil, sherry vinegar, salt and pepper, and your choice of savory toppings. Be sure to get it nice and chilled before serving!

Make a salad. Watermelon, Feta, and Kalamata Olive Salad is as easy as can be. Just peel and cube the watermelon, add a chopped block of feta, and chopped kalamata olives plus lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper. For an interesting spin, you can also grill your watermelon for a tasty grilled watermelon and tomato salad.

And don’t forget cocktails! Watermelon-Jalapeño Margaritas are the perfect summer libation. Amp up your freshly juiced watermelon with jalapeño, lime, salt, lots of ice…and tequila.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Bon Appetit.

For more information about Justin Fox Burks and Amy Lawrence and their recipes, visit www.thechubbyvegetarian.com.