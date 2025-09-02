Craft Food and Wine Festival

This Memphis festival celebrates local food artisans and their delicious creations. Over 30 vendors will gather for an evening of tastings at the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art.

Event founder Cristina McCarter describes the event as “a farmers market where you can taste everything.” Cristina offered 5 tips for navigating a food and wine tasting event like the Craft Food & Wine Festival.

Tip #1: Meet the makers. This is a great time to connect with the people behind the brands so don’t just walk up and grab a bite… talk to them and ask questions!

Tip #2: Shop your faves! Cristina recommends to bring a little extra cash because you may want to go home with a few of your fave snacks from the night.

Tip #3: Drink Responsibly. Cristina says there will be tons of wines and cocktails to try so no need to chug like at a beer fest.

Tip #4: Dress comfy since there’s walking, eating, and dancing involved.

Tip #5: Go VIP! Not only do you enjoy exclusive bites from the Grecian Gourmet and Old Dominick Distillery, but Cristina said you also get an hour to enjoy the event ahead of the crowd.

Tickets start at $70 per person and can be purchased at brooksmuseum.org.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Bon Appetit!

For more information about the Craft Food & Wine Festival and tickets, visit brooksmuseum.org.