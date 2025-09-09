Since opening his luxury chocolate company Phillip Ashley Chocolates in 2012, Phillip has made a name for himself as a modern-day Willy Wonka thanks to his creative use of unexpected ingredients in his chocolates.

Chocolate bons bons in flavors such as collard greens, sweet potato and barbecue have gained Phillip national recognition.

“For the Love of Chocolate” is a full-color 256-page cookbook with 80 recipes.

Phillip said that the cookbook is designed for home cooks, with a recipe collection of desserts, confections and drinks that promise to transform their chocolate-making experience—whether a beginner or experienced baker.

Here are a few tips he says everyone should know when working with chocolate:

Tip #1: Purchase high-quality chocolate. It’s relatively affordable in smaller quantities. Quality in, quality out. That’s the goal!

Tip #2: Be sure to have proper tools such as glass bowls, rubber spatulas, a candy thermometer, and a scale.

Tip #3: Yes, you can use the microwave to melt your chocolate, but you have to be very attentive to ensure you do not burn it. Short bursts are better, especially for smaller quantities.

Tip #4: Be patient! Don't rush when making chocolate. Time is one of the main ingredients.

Phillip will be signing cookbooks at a “Meet the Author” event on Sept. 9 at 6 p.m. at Novel bookstore.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Bon Appetit!

For the Love of Chocolate: 80 At-Home Recipes from a Master Chocolatier's Imagination by Phillip Ashley Rix is available wherever fine books are sold, including Novel. Bookstore in Memphis, TN. For more information, visit phillipashleychocolates.com.