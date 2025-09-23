Comfort food for Fall

And since National Pot Pie Day is September 23, I thought today is the perfect day to talk about this beloved savory pie. Chicken and vegetables in a rich and creamy sauce topped off with a flaky crust makes for a satisfying one-dish meal. If you thought frozen pot pies were good, you need to try making a homemade one. It’s surprisingly easy to make a pot pie from scratch and I can guarantee it will be infinitely better than any store-bought version.

It’s the savory sauce that makes the big difference. It’s made from simple ingredients – butter, flour, chicken stock, and cream. I use poultry seasoning to impart flavor to the dish. If you don’t have this aromatic seasoning blend in your pantry, you can make your own by grinding together 1 tablespoon each of dried rosemary, dried sage, dried thyme, and dried marjoram.

Once the sauce is made, you can add chicken and your favorite vegetables. I recommend traditional ingredients like carrots, potatoes, and peas. Roasted root vegetables like parsnips and turnips are also delicious in a pot pie. If you are short on time, you can pick up a rotisserie chicken at your local grocery store for this recipe instead of baking your own chicken. This short-cut can save you about 30 minutes in your prep time.

Once the filling is complete, top the pie with a pie dough and bake until heated through with a flaky pie crust.

Besides being delicious, another wonderful thing about pot pies is that they can be made a day in advance. If doing so, top with the pie crust just before baking.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Bon Appetit!

Chicken Pot Pie



3 split chicken breasts, bone in, skin on (about 2 1/2 pounds)

2 tablespoons olive oil

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

3 cups water 1 cup peeled and finely slices carrots (about 4 carrots)

1 cup peeled and diced white potatoes (about 1 large potato)

1/2 cup finely diced yellow onion (1 small onion)

1 cup fresh or frozen peas

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

4 tablespoons all-purpose flour, plus extra for rolling out the dough

2 cups chicken stock

1 cup heavy cream

1 teaspoon poultry seasoning

2 unbaked pie crusts (9-inch), homemade or store-bought

1 large egg, lightly beaten

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.

Rinse the chicken and pat dry with paper towels. Rub the chicken with the olive oil and generously season with salt and pepper. Place on a baking sheet and roast until cooked through, about 35 to 40 minutes. Set aside until cool enough to handle, then remove and discard the bones and the skin. Cut the chicken meat into large dice. (You should have about 3 to 4 cups of chicken.)

While the chicken is roasting, in a medium saucepan over high heat, bring the water to boil. Add the carrots, potato, onion, and peas and cook until crisp-tender, about 8 minutes. Drain well and set aside.

Raise the oven temperature to 395 degrees.

In another large pot, melt the butter over medium-low heat. Add the flour and whisk until the mixture is golden brown, about 4 to 5 minutes. Whisk in the chicken stock and cream. Add the poultry seasoning and season with salt and pepper to taste. Cook, stirring often, until thickened, about 5 minutes. Add the chicken, carrots, potato, onion, and peas. Stir to combine. Adjust the seasonings as necessary.

Pour the filling into a 9- x 13-inch baking dish. On a lightly floured surface, place the two pie crusts on top of each other. Roll the dough until it is big enough to cover the baking dish. Place the pie crust over the top. Flute the edges, if desired, and cut slits in the top for steam to escape. Brush the crust with the beaten egg. In case of overflow, place the baking dish on a rimmed baking sheet. Bake until golden brown, about 35 to 45 minutes.

Serves 8.

Cooking Tip: Sometimes I top the filling with biscuits rather than the pie crust. For a short cut, you can use canned biscuits, but I prefer homemade. Just add the biscuits 15 minutes into the cooking time to prevent burning.

Printed with permission from Simply Suppers by Jennifer Chandler.