A good chef is a creative chef

This week, there is a culinary event that showcases this sustainable creativity – Reharvest Memphis.

At Project Green Fork’s signature fundraiser, local chefs use surplus ingredients to show how deliciously surplus food can be transformed into something remarkable.

Ali Manning, Project Green Fork’s Program Consultant, offered these tips to help you have a zero-waste kitchen at home.

Plan before you shop:

Before stepping into the grocery store, take stock of what you already have in the pantry and fridge. Meal planning and shopping with a list helps prevent impulse buys that often end up forgotten.

Store your food smartly:

Simple tricks like keeping herbs in water jars, freezing bread before it goes stale, or moving older items to the front of the fridge can extend the life of your groceries.

Love your leftovers:

Get creative with extras: those roasted veggies from last night can easily become quesadilla filling, a grain bowl, or additions to a soup.

And here’s a fact to inspire you:

The price tag of wasted food keeps climbing: today, it’s about $728 per year for the average American. By reducing waste, you can save money and help the planet.

Reharvest Memphis is Thursday, October 9, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Crosstown Concourse. Visit cleanmemphis.org for tickets and more information.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Bon Appetit!

For more information about Project Green Fork and tickets to Reharvest Memphis, visit cleanmemphis.org.

