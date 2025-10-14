National Mushroom Day is October 15

This recipe has the chicken cooking in a flavorful white wine and mushroom sauce.

Be sure to take an extra two to three minutes to cook mushrooms covered before browning them.This simple step to release the juices will help you have more tender mushrooms every time.

This trick works for all types of mushrooms - from button mushrooms to shiitakes.

Braising is an almost fool-proof way to cook dinner.It is a classic cooking technique where the main ingredient is first browned in butter or olive oil, and then simmered in liquid over low heat in a covered pan.When done with flavorful liquids (like stock or wine) and some added seasonings -like mushrooms, braising offers more flavor than boiling and doesn’t dry out food like roasting can.

An added bonus to braising is that you get a delicious sauce to serve over your dish.

This one-pot method of cooking is most known for making tougher cuts of meat tender and flavorful, but it also works well for chicken, fish, and vegetables.I like to braise meats because once I have added the liquid and reduced the heat, the dish requires little attention as it finishes up cooking.

When using larger, tougher cuts of meat, I most often finish the dish in the oven.But when using faster cooking cuts like t boneless, skinless chicken breasts, I just cook it from start to finish on the stove-top.

The braised chicken and mushrooms is delicious spooned over a bowl of creamy polenta.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Bon Appetit!

Braised Chicken with Mushrooms

4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts (about 1 1/2 lbs.)

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper

2 tbsp. olive oil

1 lb. white mushrooms, wiped clean and sliced 1/2-inch-thick

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 1/2 cups chicken stock

2 tbsp. chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley, plus more for optional garnish

Rinse the chicken and pat dry with paper towels. Generously season with salt and pepper.In a large skillet, over medium-high heat, warm 1 tablespoon of the oil until a few droplets of water sizzle when carefully sprinkled in the pot. Cook the chicken until nicely browned on both sides, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Transfer the chicken to a plate and reserve.

Add the remaining tablespoon oil to the skillet. Add the mushrooms and garlic. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Cover and cook over medium heat until the mushrooms release their juices, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove the lid. Continue to cook over high heat, stirring occasionally, until the mushrooms are golden, about 5 minutes.

Add the wine, and cook, stirring, until the liquid is evaporated, about 1 minute. Add the stock and parsley. Cook over medium-high heat until the mushrooms are tender and the liquid is reduced, 8 to 10 minutes.

Return the chicken to skillet. Cover, reduce the heat to low, and simmer until the chicken is cooked through, 10 to 12 minutes.

To serve, pour the sauce over the chicken and serve hot. Garnish with chopped parsley if desired.

Serves 4.

Recipe used with permission from The Southern Pantry Cookbook by Jennifer Chandler.