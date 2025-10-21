National Apple Day is October 21

Kat Gordon, who owns Muddy’s Bake Shop, is known for her delicious apple pies.

Here are her tips to help you create a wonderful apple pie.

Tip #1: Use a mix of apple varieties.

Kat loves blending flavors and textures. She says use a mix of both tart and sweet apples.

Tip #2: Partially pre-cook the apples.

This reduces some of the water content in the apples, helping you avoid the dreaded “soggy bottom.”Kat says to be sure to let the apples cool before filling your pie crust with them.

Tip #3: Play with seasoning.

Kat says while cinnamon is a classic partner for apples, it's not the only way. Experiment with spice combos, or even herbs-- she says apple & tarragon are lovely together-- to find your perfect match.

Tip #4: Add a splash of flavor booster.

To really amp up the apple, stir a splash of either Calvados or boiled cider into your filling. Tip #5: Freeze the pie for at least 45 minutes after assembling, but before baking.

The butter in your pastry warmed up a bit while you were assembling everything.A "nap" in the freezer will ensure that your butter is super-cold when it goes into the hot oven, which will result in a flakier, crisper pie crust.

"Take & Bake" Apple Pies are available year-round at Muddy's in the walk-in shop and by preorder.

And don’t forget Muddy’s has a cooking school! Kat will be teaching a Thanksgiving Apple Pie baking class on both November 21 and 22.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Bon Appetit!

