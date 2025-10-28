Halloween and pumpkins go hand and hand

From pumpkin spice muffins to a pumpkin loaf bread to pumpkin cheesecake, the sky is the limit to what you can create with this quintessential Fall ingredient.

Josh Steiner, the owner and head baker at the Hive Bagel & Deli in Downtown Memphis, is always coming up with creative (and to die for) uses for seasonal ingredients.

He is currently celebrating the Fall season with a Pumpkin Spice Mini Croissant Cube topped with dulce caramel pastry cream and oat streusel. His croissant cubes are square-shaped croissants filled with a luscious pastry cream.They are a unique treat that I can’t resist ordering.

Josh offered these three tips for baking pumpkin treats.

Tip #1: Fall baking is all about depth and warmth.

Josh says pumpkin pairs with warm spices like clove and nutmeg — and his secret trick is to sometimes add a dash of ginger beer to brighten the flavor.

Tip #2: Toast your seeds and nuts.

If you’re using pumpkin seeds, sesame seeds, or any nuts, Josh says to always toast them first to bring out their natural oils.

Tip #3:

Josh says his top advice to any new or home baker is to "bake your mistakes." You can always learn from it, and sometimes be pleasantly surprised when your “mistake” turns out to be delicious.

And here’s a tip from my own kitchen.I find that canned pumpkin puree is more consistent (and less stringy) than trying to puree a fresh pumpkin.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Happy Halloween!

Hive Bagel & Deli is located at 276 S. Front St. in Downtown Memphis.For more information, visit www.hivebagelanddeli.com.

