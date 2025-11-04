Memphis Downtown Dining Week

The reason? It’s Memphis’ annual Downtown Dining Week.

It’s the one time of year you can enjoy a discounted meal at some of Memphis’ top restaurants.

The annual event brings together more than 50 Downtown restaurants offering special lunch and dinner - and even breakfast - menus. Many of the featured items are designed to show new diners the best of what they offer.

It’s also an excellent time to revisit an old favorite, or try out a new restaurant you haven’t been to before.

I asked Downtown Dining Week co-founder Deni Reilly (who owns The Majestic Grille and Cocozza with her husband Patrick) for her advice on how to get the most out of the week.

Make reservations: Make your reservation today. This dining week is very popular, and reservations fill up quickly.

Check hours of operation: Be sure to double check the restaurants' hours on their websites before heading out.

Be kind and tip like a champ: While the meals are discounted, your servers are still doing just as much work to wait on you as they would with a full-priced meal. Deni recommends you base your tip on what your meal would normally cost, then "add some happiness on top."

Be patient and flexible: Restaurants will be extra busy, so be patient if there is a wait … as well as understanding if they sell out of an item.

Don't overlook the drink options: Downtown Dining Week offerings at most places include cocktail, beer and wine specials.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Bon Appetit!

Downtown Dining Week

When: Nov. 3-9, 2025

Location: More than 50 restaurants across Downtown Memphis; full list is available at downtownmemphis.com

Online: downtownmemphis.com