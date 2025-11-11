What is an Irish Spice Bag?

Maeve’s is an Irish pub that opened up earlier this year on the Collierville Historic Town Square. Like its sister restaurants Bog & Barley and Celtic Crossing, the restaurant serves authentic Irish fare.

The Irish Spice Bag is a wildly popular fast food item in Dublin, Ireland. It got its start in 2006 at the Sunflower Chinese Take Away restaurant. At first, it was an off-menu item reserved for regulars, but that didn’t last long. The dish proved to be quite popular and became a mainstay.

It consists of fried chicken pieces, fries, and sautéed onions and peppers tossed in a secret spice blend. All that goodness is served in – you guessed it – a bag, a brown paper bag to be exact.

Thanks to social media and word of mouth, the Irish Spice Bag quickly gained popularity and can now be found on menus at restaurants across Ireland. It’s known as a go-to hangover cure and late-night must have.

Maeve’s version features chunks of marinated chicken thighs, bell peppers and onions dredged in a special seasoning and fried until crispy. Then, those ingredients are tossed with fries and herbs, and placed in a paper bag with a side of chili mayo.

While the dish is typically only offered as a takeout item across the pond, Maeve’s Tavern diners can enjoy it when they dine in.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Bon Appetit.

Maeve’s Tavern is located at 78 N. Main St. in Collierville, TN. For menus and more information, visit maevestavern.com.

