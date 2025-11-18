Thanksgiving is next week …

The last few days leading up to the feast are often chaotic. There’s family in town, holiday traffic and plenty of last-minute tasks to complete the menu.

This year, with a little planning, your Thanksgiving can be stress-free.

This week ….

Prepare a list of your dinner guests. List how many are children. Ask about food allergies to save yourself some surprises or headaches.

Write out your menu and a shopping list for groceries, wines, and supplies.

Do your shopping for all non-perishables. The grocery is always a zoo the week of Thanksgiving, so if you only need to buy fresh produce and breads that week, your shopping will be much less of a hassle.

Make sure that you have all the necessary cooking equipment. That means enough pots, pans, and baking dishes to prepare everything on your menu.

And here’s a tip you will thank me for. Clean out the refrigerator to make room for the Thanksgiving dinner groceries and prepared dishes.

The weekend before Thanksgiving …

Set the table. Polish silver, iron napkins, set-out name cards, even set up the buffet table with serving platters.I label platters with sticky pads notes as to which dish goes in what.

If you've bought a frozen turkey, you'll need to start thawing it on Sunday. A 15-pound bird will take 3 full days to thaw in the refrigerator.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Happy Thanksgiving!