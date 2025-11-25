A different take on turkey

It is so yummy with crispy flavorful skin and super juicy meat.

I asked Ernie Mellor, Pitmaster of Hog Wild Real Memphis Barbecue, to share some tips on how to fry a turkey. He fries over 100 every Thanksgiving for his customers!

First, what size bird to use.

Ernie says If you are going to fry a turkey at home, do not try a large Tom turkey. Go for the hen, which is about 12 to 14-pounds on average.

Make sure your turkey is completely thawed.

You want to allow about three days to thaw that bird out in the refrigerator. It takes a lot longer than you think. You want to make sure that bird is completely thawed before you even think about putting it in the fryer. Ernie runs the turkey under warm water for a minute to make sure that all the ice crystals in the cavity are melted.

Dry your turkey.

Pat your turkey dry … inside and out … with paper towels before putting it in the fryer. This will remove any excess moisture that could cause the grease to splatter.

What about flavor?

Ernie says a simple injection is orange juice with some garlic powder. You can get crazy and inject butter with other herbs and spices in there as well. A dry rub on the exterior also adds flavor. Use your favorite dry rub, a spicy Cajun one, or simply chopped garlic, salt and pepper.

And how long to fry your turkey?

3 and ½minutes per pound at a temperature of about 350 degrees. That means you’ll have a mouthwatering turkey in less than an hour!

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Happy Thanksgiving!

Hog Wild Real Memphis Barbecue can help you with Thanksgiving and Christmas meals … including fried turkeys! For a menu of all of their holiday offerings, visit www.hogwildbbq.com.

Deep Fried Turkey

This is recipe is for using an indoor electric turkey fryer. It makes frying so simple, less messy, and safer than using an outdoor propane fryer.

1 10 to 12 pound fresh or frozen turkey

2 gallons cooking oil, preferably peanut oil

2 cups your favorite marinade

1 cup your favorite dry rub

Thaw the turkey, if frozen.

Fill an Indoor Electric Turkey Fryer with oil to the MAX line; heat to 350° F.

Remove the giblets and neck. If present, remove and discard plastic leg holder and pop-up timer. Rinse turkey thoroughly with warm water to ensure cavities are free of ice.

Pat turkey completely dry on outside and inside of cavity with paper towels. Using an injector syringe, inject ½ cup marinade in each breast. Inject ¼ cup marinade into each leg and thigh. Sprinkle turkey generously with dry seasoning, completely coating the outside of the turkey and inside of the cavity.

Place the turkey, breast side up, in fryer basket. Slowly lower the basket into hot oil, being careful not to splatter hot oil. Fry the turkey for 3 ½ minutes per pound.

Lift the basket from the hot oil slowly, hooking the basket’s drain clip into drain clip mounting hole to stabilize as you check doneness. Insert a meat thermometer in the meaty part of the breast; turkey is done when it reads 165° F. If the turkey is not done, lower it carefully back into the oil for an additional 5 minutes. Once the turkey reaches the desired temperature (minimum 165° F), turn the turkey fryer off and unplug it from the outlet.

Allow the turkey to rest and drain in the fryer basket for 10 minutes before removing for carving.

Serves 8 to 10.