The Best Homemade Brisket

Corky’s BBQ makes a delicious version, and the restaurant sells its flavorful brisket by the pound for patrons to pick up and to enjoy at home year-round and at the holidays.

Whether you pick it up - or make it at home, brisket is a great main dish for feeding a crowd.

I called Jimmy Stovall, the CEO of Corky’s BBQ and a pitmaster himself, and asked him to share his tips for smoking a brisket at home.

Tip #1: Don't over-trim the brisket. Jimmy says that fat layer acts like a protective barrier, keeping the brisket from drying out during long smoking or roasting times.

Tip #2: Invest in a high-quality meat thermometer to ensure precise temperature monitoring. A thermometer will ensure your brisket is cooked perfectly every time.

Tip #3: Let it rest. Jimmy says resting a brisket before slicing it makes it juicier, tenderer, and tastier. Let it rest for at least 15 minutes before slicing against the grain of the meat.

Smoking a brisket obviously gives the meat a smoky flavor.But if you aren’t up for cooking it on a grill, you can also cook a brisket in the oven.

Cook the brisket in a 325 degree oven for one hour uncovered, basting with your marinade often. Then cover tightly with foil and cook for three more hours, or until the meat is fork-tender.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Happy Holidays!

Rose’s Brisket

This recipe was featured in the “Cookin’ with Corky’s” cookbook. Rose was a customer who shared her recipe one day with the restaurant owners. They loved the recipe so much they decided to include it in the restaurant’s cookbook.

8 pounds beef brisket

Garlic powder

1 (2.5-ounce) bottle of Corky’s BBQ Dry Rub divided

1 1/2 cups red or white wine

1 (18-ounce) bottle Corky’s Original Recipe BBQ Sauce divided

Trim the excess fat from the brisket, saving the trimmings liberally season the brisket

with garlic powder and dry rub, and massage it into the meat. Place the brisket in a

roasting pan covered with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 3 to 4 hours.

About 3 1/2 hours before you plan to serve the brisket, prepare a grill for low heat

cooking at approximately 275°F.

Place the brisket on top of a sheet of heavy-duty aluminum foil (the foil should be large enough to enclose the entire brisket). Place reserved fat trimmings on top of the brisket and seal the aluminum foil on top and on one end, folding and crimping edges securely. Carefully pour the wine into the opening of the packet and then seal tightly.

Place the wrapped brisket on the grill, away from the coals if possible, and cook for 2

1/2 to 3 hours.

Carefully remove the foil, pouring the juices into a large glass, measuring

cup to reserve. Discard the fat pieces or create smoke by placing them onto the grill to

drip onto the coals.

Place the brisket onto the grill and create smoke by placing them onto the grill to drip onto the coals. Add wood chips to the coals to raise the heat to 325°F to create lots of smoke.

When the first side has a brown crispy crust, turn the brisket over and add a coating of dry rub, brush on a heavy coating of barbecue sauce, and cook until the sauce becomes dark and thick.

Remove the brisket from the grill and place on a cutting board. Let the brisket sit for at least 15 minutes. Slice against the grain into a quarter-inch thick pieces with a serrated or electric knife. Place the brisket on a serving platter.

Bring the reserved cooking juices to a boil in a small saucepan and reduce slightly.

Serve the juices with the meat.