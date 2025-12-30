A Comforting New Year’s Day Classic

WKNO’s Jennifer Chandler shares culinary inspiration for New Year’s Day with a comforting dish rooted in Southern tradition.

Black-eyed peas and collard greens have long been associated with good luck and prosperity in the new year. Chandler combines these two ingredients into a hearty black-eyed pea and collard green soup, pairing the "lucky" foods with vegetables and smoky bacon for a satisfying meal that's perfect any time of the year.

Using canned black-eyed peas makes this recipe especially convenient by eliminating the need to soak and the lengthy cooking time. While collard greens are the traditional choice, you can substitute kale or spinach later in the year. Fire-roasted diced tomatoes add extra depth of flavor, and a dash of hot sauce just before serving adds a subtle kick.

The comforting soup is a New Year’s Day staple that warms the belly and may improve one’s odds for the year ahead.