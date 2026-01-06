Get Organized in 2026

Here are several of my tried-and-true tips to keep your pantry well-organized and ingredients fresh in 2026.

Tip #1: Store like items together by category. Create organized zones with specific sections for baking goods, pastas, grains, canned goods, breakfast items, spices, and snacks.

Tip #2: Pantry storage is all about location. The items you use the most should be at eye level while items that you use least should be in the hardest to reach areas of your closet or cabinet.

Tip #3: Store bulk foods, like rice, pasta, cereals, sugar, and flour, in airtight, see-through canisters.I use Mason jars. This not only makes the ingredients easier to find, but also keeps them from encouraging bugs and rodents.

Tip#4: Store herbs and spices in airtight jars on easy-to-access racks or in a spice drawer. I installed a wire rack on the back of my pantry door to serve as my spice rack. Using a permanent marker, I label each spice jar when I open it to prevent using outdated spices. To make spices easy to find, I arrange them alphabetically.

Tip #5: Keep a running grocery list on the pantry door so you know which items you need to replenish.

And last but not least … Always put everything back in its proper place.This way, you will easily be able to find what you are looking for and clearly see when you need to restock.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Happy New Year!