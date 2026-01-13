Mocktails for Dry January

Hunter Coleman, the bar manager at Bari Ristorante and the director of mixology and product development for Waymar Gin House, makes zero-proof cocktails that are as equally delicious as ones with alcohol.

Here are his tips and tricks for making the perfect mocktail.

Tip #1: Think more cocktail than mocktail. Hunter says balance is the key to any great non-alcoholic drink. Acid, sweetness, bitterness, body, and aromas are the essential building blocks.

Tip #2: Acid adds brightness and makes flavors pop. Lime, lemon, or even small amounts of vinegar can lift a drink, especially sparkling mocktails.

Tip #3: Hunter says sweetness is one of the hardest elements to control. Use natural sources of sugar when possible, such as an orange or other fruits. Different sweeteners bring different textures and flavors: simple syrup is clean, honey adds richness, and maple provides depth.

Tip #4: Bitters create complexity and balance. Aromatic bitters add spice, citrus bitters bring brightness, and herbal bitters offer a longer layered finish. A few dashes of bitters can quickly fix an overly sweet drink.

Tip #5: Hunter says zero-proof spirits can add dimension to a mocktail, but tea is an excellent alternative. Black tea, Hibiscus, and green tea all provide a subtle flavor and mouthfeel without overpowering your drink.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Bon Appetit!

Hunter Coleman’s “Citrus No. 0” Sparkling Mocktail