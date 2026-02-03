Looking to score a touchdown at your Super Bowl party?

While chicken wings and sliders are popular game-day favorites, when it comes to quarterbacking the buffet, there's one dish on the must-have list: nachos.

This crowd-pleasing party dish is quick and easy to make, and with so many potential chip, cheese, and topping combinations, the field is wide open.

Sautéed chorizo sausage, ground beef with taco seasoning, or roasted chicken make for a filling nachos dish.Brisket and pulled pork are also “score-worthy” toppings.

The cheese is a key ingredient.Don’t use a fake liquid nacho cheese. Instead go for a blend of flavorful cheeses that melt well.Sharp cheddar and Monterey Jack are my go-to’s.

Reserve ingredients that may become soggy (like cilantro, lettuce, and fresh tomatoes) for the garnish to be added just before serving.

For the chips, use thicker, more sturdy tortilla chips versus thin cafe-style chips.You need the chip to be sturdy enough to hold the toppings.

And most importantly … Pay attention to the construction of your nachos. It is important to layer the flavors.

Chips first, proteins next, cheese third, and then the rest of your ingredients. Repeat the stacking twice more to create the ideal nacho.

You need a little bit of goodness in every bite.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish.Bon Appetit!