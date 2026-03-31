Easter Ham

It’s simple to prepare and can easily feed a large crowd.

When purchasing a ham, look for bone-in, fully-cooked rump or shank. Don’t be tempted to buy a spiral cut ham. They may be convenient for serving, but dry out really easily when heated.

Since the ham is already cooked, all you have to do is heat it to a serving temperature and, if you want, apply a nice glaze.

When reheating fully cooked hams, the most important thing is to not let it dry out.

Remove the ham from the refrigerator (still wrapped) a couple of hours before you intend to cook it so that it can get closer to room temperature before re-heating. This simple step will help ensure that the whole ham warms evenly.

To keep your ham from drying out, place your ham on a rack in a roasting pan. Add two cups of water to the bottom of the pan. Then cover the entire pan in foil before baking.

Bake your ham at 325 degrees for 20 minutes per pound. The last 20 minutes is when you put your glaze on your ham.

Traditionally, baked ham recipes call for heating the ham to an internal temperature of 140 degrees. But since the ham is already cooked, you can just heat until it is warm enough to eat.

A simple glaze is the finishing touch. My go-to is a mixture of ¾ cup apricot preserves melted with ⅓ cup Dijon mustard.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Happy Easter!

Apricot-Dijon Glazed Ham



1 (5 to 6 lb.) cooked bone-in ham (shank or rump portion)

1/3 cup Dijon mustard

3/4 cup apricot preserves

Score the ham and place the ham on a rack in a roasting pan. Bake at 325°F for 1 1/2 to 2 1/4 hours, or until internal temperature of 140°F.

Combine the mustard and apricot preserves in small saucepan. Stir and warm over medium heat until melted and smooth.

Transfer 1/2 cup of the mixture to a small bowl to glaze ham. Set aside the saucepan with the remaining mixture.

Baste the glaze often on the ham during the last 20 minutes of baking. Serve additional glaze on the side.

Serves 12.

Recipe reprinted with permission from Jennifer Chandler.