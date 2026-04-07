Any excuse to enjoy a slice of coffee cake!

The Cinnamon Pecan Coffee Cake from Memphis-based Judy Pound Cakes is one of my favorites.

Allison Baier Totaro, the CEO of Judy Pound Cakes, shared some of the history of the coffee cake.



“The coffee cake as we know it traces its origins to 17th century Europe, mainly Germany, when coffee was first introduced to the continent,” Allison told me.

Kaffee and Kuchen (German for cake) was seen as a luxury at first, enjoyed by aristocrats and intellectuals. Eventually it became an afternoon ritual enjoyed by all.

Kaffeekuchen – as it was eventually called - was brought over to America by German immigrants in the 19th century. The cake was a one-layer cake with nuts and spices, with or without fruit, and typically with streusel.

Allison explained that coffee cake in the South has typically been reserved for special occasions, gatherings, brunches, and the like.

She has fond memories of times she has enjoyed the gift of a homemade coffee cake.

“I cannot help but think of my childhood neighbor, Jane Field, who would gift my family a coffee cake each year to enjoy on Christmas morning,” said Allison.

Now, she repays the favor with a gift of Judy Pound Cakes Cinnamon Pecan Cake.

Whether homemade or store-bought, a coffee cake is a treat that is sure to be enjoyed by all.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Bon Appetit!





For more information about Judy Pound Cakes, visit judypoundcakes.com.

Judy Pound Cakes are available in Memphis at: High Point Grocery, Super Lo Foods, and Buster’s Liquors and Wines.