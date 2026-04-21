National Chickpea Day is April 21st

Samya Shawa, a private chef in Memphis specializing in weekly meal planning and dinner parties, makes one of the best hummus recipes I have ever eaten.

Here are her top tips for making hummus at home.

Tip #1: Well actually! This is a fact!

Samya said chickpeas are one of the earliest cultivated legumes, dating back roughly 10,000 years

Tip #2: Skip the can.

Using a reconstituted dried chickpea will give your hummus a fresher flavor than using chickpeas from a can.

Tip #3:Remove the skins.

Samya said you get a creamier texture by removing as much of the chickpea skin as possible, Boil your chickpeas with a pinch of baking soda to help remove the shells. The majority will float to the top and can be discarded.

Tip #4:Don’t be afraid of tahini!

The more you add the creamer and whiter your hummus will get. Samya says if your hummus is a yellow color, you are not using enough. Whipping tahini makes it thicker, add water or more lemon juice to get it to the right consistency.

Tip #5: Measure with love, and in Samya’s case - experience.

Samya has been making her family’s hummus since she was 12 years old.

“Eating and gathering is a huge part of Palestinian culture that I’m proud to continue with my kids and family in the States,” she said.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Bon Appetit!

For more information about Samya Shawa and her private chef offerings, visit. www.samyashummus.com.