The Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest is this week!

I asked Heath Riles, the 2025 Grand Champion, to share some tips on how to cook award-winning barbecue.

Heath competes in the Ribs Division of the contest, and will be defending his title again this year.

Here are his top 5 tips for cooking ribs.

Tip #1: Nail flavor and tenderness every time.

Heath says both carry weight on the scorecard, so you’ve got to balance great taste with perfect texture.

Tip #2:Use wrapping to control your cook.

Foil helps tenderize and retain moisture, while butcher paper gives a different finish. Heath suggests practicing with both to find your edge.

Tip #3: Avoid extremes with your ribs.

Overcooked and mushy or undercooked and tough will both tank your score. Heath says to aim for a clean, balanced bite.

Tip #4: Build shine with a sauce and glaze.

Heath says to add a glaze into your barbecue sauce at the end to create that smooth, glossy, competition-level finish.

Tip #5: You can’t rush good barbecue.

It’s done when it’s done. Heath says to cook to feel and tenderness—not the clock.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Bon Appetit.

Visit www.heathrilesbbq.com to learn more about Heath Riles, his line of barbecue seasonings and sauces, and for recipes.