National Iced Tea Day is June 10th,

I turned to who I consider the experts on all things tea - the folks at My Cup of Tea.

My Cup of Tea is more than just a tea company. It is a social enterprise changing the lives of its neighbors in the Memphis neighborhood of Orange Mound by providing jobs to area residents. Plus, their teas are excellent.

Here are some facts about iced tea they shared.

A version of iced tea goes back to colonial days, when it was served as part of a boozy punch in New England and Mid-Atlantic states, where ice was plentiful in the winter.

Iced tea didn't become an American obsession until the St. Louis World's Fair in 1904. The fair, in the heat of summer, had 20 million visitors, many of whom cooled themselves with the iced tea novelty.

The first recipe for Southern sweet tea appeared in a cookbook in 1876. Today, simple syrups, fresh fruit, and herbs are often added for a twist on the traditional dinner table tea.

Virtually any tea you enjoy hot can be steeped and iced, so the flavor options are unlimited.Black tea,green tea, rooibos tea, or even herbal infusions all work.

In order to have the perfect glass of iced tea, the one thing to remember is to use one teabag for each cup of water you intend to prepare.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Bon Appetit!

Formore information about My Cup of Tea, visit shopmycupoftea.com.