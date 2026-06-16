A Big Deal for Dad

Weren’t the favorite libations of the Old West a cup of Joe and a swig of whiskey?

Both these cowboy favorites … in the form of a coffee dry rub and a whiskey compound butter … give a hearty steak a delicious twist that your Dad will love.

The recipe is super simple.

Let’s start with the whisky butter.

Compound butter is simply butter with an added flavor or two mixed in.

To make compound butter, simply allow a stick or two of butter to soften at room temperature. Place in a mixer fitted with a paddle attachment and beat until light and fluffy. For this rendition, mix in a little Dijon mustard, whiskey, and shallot. Roll the mixture into the shape of a log and then refrigerate until chilled. When ready to serve, simply slice the butter into ¼-inch rounds and place on the sizzling steak.

For the steak seasoning, a flavor-packed dry rub gets a kick from ground coffee beans. The recipe is a teaspoonful each of freshly ground coffee beans, dried thyme, paprika, garlic powder, and black pepper mixed with a tablespoon of Kosher salt.

You will be surprised at how easy it is to make your own dry rubs from spices you already have on hand. Homemade dry rubs will store for several weeks, tightly sealed, in your spice cabinet.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Happy Father’s Day!

Cowboy T-Bone with Whiskey Butter

For the Whiskey Butter:



1 cup unsalted butter (2 sticks), at room temperature

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

4 teaspoons whiskey (or bourbon)

1 tablespoon finely diced shallot

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

Pinch of Kosher salt

For the steak:



1 tablespoon Kosher salt

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1 teaspoon finely ground coffee beans

4 T-Bone steaks, about 1-inch thick and 10 ounces each

2 tablespoons olive oil

Vegetable oil, for the grates

To make the Whiskey Butter:

In the bowl of an electric mixer using the paddle attachment, beat the butter until light and fluffy. Add the mustard, whiskey, shallot, parsley, and salt and mix until thoroughly combined.

Spoon the mixture in the shape of a log onto a piece of parchment paper. Fold the paper over itself. Using your hands, shape the butter into a cylinder about 1 1/2 inches wide (almost like making a Tootsie Roll). Once it is shaped, twist the edges to seal it. Place in the freezer to set, about 20 minutes. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

When ready to serve, slice the roll into 1/4-inch rounds and remove the parchment. (Only 4 slices of compound butter are needed for this recipe.)

To make the steaks:

In a small bowl whisk together the salt, paprika, garlic powder, pepper, thyme, and coffee grounds. Season both sides of the steak with the rub. Drizzle the olive oil over the top. Marinate at room temperature for 30 minutes.

Preheat a clean grill to medium-high with the lid closed for 8 to 10 minutes. Lightly brush the grates with oil.

Place the steak on the grill. Close the lid and cook, turning once, until desired temperature, about 4 to 6 minutes per side for medium-rare. Remove the steak from the heat and set aside to rest for 5 minutes.

Serve with a slice of whiskey butter on top.

Serves 4.

Cooking Tip: The whiskey butter can be stored for up to 1 month in the freezer.

Recipe reprinted with permission from Simply Grilling by Jennifer Chandler.