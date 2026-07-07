A Taste of Paris at the Dixon

You may not be able to see the Eiffel Tower, but at the Dixon Gallery and Gardens, you can enjoy an art exhibition inspired by Parisian Cafe culture, and a lunch of French fare.

Park + Cherry owner and chef Phillip Dewayne told me he chose the Niçoise salad as one of the dishes for the Café Society menu because it captures everything he loves about summer cooking.

It’s elegant without being complicated, celebrates fresh seasonal ingredients, and reflects the French café tradition.

When making a Niçoise Salad at home, Philip offered the following tips.

Start with the best ingredients you can find. A Niçoise salad is simple, so every component needs to stand on its own. Fresh vegetables, high-quality tuna, and good olives make all the difference.

Don’t overcook the vegetables. Blanch the green beans until they’re tender with a slight bite, and cook the potatoes until they’re creamy but still hold their shape.

Season every layer. Lightly season the potatoes, green beans, tomatoes, and eggs as you build the salad instead of relying on the vinaigrette to do all the work.

Use a bright, balanced vinaigrette. A classic Dijon vinaigrette made with good olive oil, vinegar, fresh herbs, and a touch of garlic ties everything together without overpowering the ingredients.

Think of it as a composed salad, not a tossed salad. Arrange each ingredient with intention so every bite offers a different combination of flavors and textures.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Bon Appetit!

“Café Society: Art and Sociability in Paris, 1855 – 1914” will run at Dixon Gallery and Gardens (4339 Park Avenue, Memphis, TN) until September 6.

Park + Cherry will feature its Cafe Society-inspired menu until September 6 as well. Park + Cherry serves lunch Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

