National Mac-n-Cheese Day is July 14

No need to reach for the boxed variety again once you have this creamy and cheesy recipe in your repertoire.

The basis of this cheesy sauce is a simple roux. A roux is a thickening agent made by cooking flour and melted butter together until a paste is formed.Unlike when making a dark roux for a gumbo … in this recipe, you only cook the flour and butter together until just thickened.

The second step is to whisk in milk to make the creamy base.Always use at least 2% milk.Skim milk will make your sauce too watery.You will need to cook the sauce for about 5 to 8 minutes to help it thicken.Be sure to stir the entire time to prevent it from becoming lumpy.

Last comes the most important ingredient … the cheese!The cheese is what adds the flavor to the sauce.I prefer a sharp cheddar but a mild cheddar what also work if that’s your preference. Other cheeses like Gruyere and white cheddar would also make a delicious cheesy sauce for this dish.Experiment with your favorites and what you have on hand.

If the sauce is too thick once you have added the pasta, add some extra milk, a tablespoon at a time, until the desired consistency.

And be prepared … I doubt there will be any leftovers!

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Bon Appetit!

Homemade is always best because you are in charge of what ingredients are in your recipe … and it also tastes better!

Creamy Mac-n-Cheese

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 1/2 cups 2% or whole milk, divided

1 cup grated sharp cheddar cheese

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

8 ounces (1/2 box) macaroni, cooked per package directions



In a medium saucepan over medium-low heat, melt the butter. When the butter starts to foam, add the flour and cook, whisking, until thickened, about 1 minute. While continuing to whisk, gradually add 1 1/2 cups milk. Bring the mixture to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer, whisking constantly, until the mixture thickens, about 5 to 8 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat.

Stir in the cheddar cheese until melted. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Pour the macaroni into the cheese sauce and stir until well coated. If the sauce is too thick, add some extra milk, a tablespoon at a time, until the desired consistency. Serve warm.

Serves 4.

Printed with permission from The Southern Pantry Cookbook by Jennifer Chandler.