Did you know that you can grill an avocado?!

It’s the perfect way to jazz up just about any dish.

Grilling the avocados not only adds a marvelous smoky flavor but also helps make the flesh warm and creamy.

You can grill the avocado halves peeled or in their shell. When serving them sliced, I like to grill them peeled to have grill marks on both sides. For stuffed avocado recipes, you can grill and serve the avocado in the shell.

Either way it is important to have firm, not-too-ripe avocados so that they hold their shape.A soft “guacamole-ready” avocado is not ideal for grilling.

Since the avocados are delicate, be sure to start with a clean grill with well-oiled grates. A clean grill will help prevent the avocado from sticking.

A fun way to serve grilled avocados is a summer salad that is a play on a BLT.

My Grilled Avocado BLT Salad includes all the flavors and textures you love from this classic sandwich: crispy bacon, sweet cherry tomatoes, and crunchy lettuce. I love arugula on my BLT sandwiches and in this salad. Chopped Romaine would also be delicious if that’s the lettuce you prefer.

For a healthier and lighter dressing, I often opt for a refreshing lemon vinaigrette versus a mayonnaise-based ranch dressing.Either are delicious … as would a Green Goddess dressing.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Bon Appetit!

Grilled Avocado BLT Salad

Vegetable oil, for the grates

2 avocados, halved, peeled, and seeds removed

4 tablespoons olive oil, divided

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1/4 cup thinly sliced red onion (about 1/2 small onion)

4 cups baby arugula

1 1/2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved

1/4 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice

1/2 pound bacon (about 10 slices), cooked, drained on paper towels, and crumbled

Preheat a clean grill to medium with the lid closed for 8 to 10 minutes. Lightly brush the grates with oil.

Lightly brush the avocado halves with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil and season with salt and pepper to taste.

Place the avocado on the grill, cut-side down first. Close the lid and cook until they develop golden brown grill marks, about 2 to 3 minutes per side. Remove from the grill and cut into thin slices.

To serve, place a layer of the arugula on a platter. Add the avocado slices and layer with the cherry tomatoes and the red onion. Drizzle the lemon juice and remaining olive oil over the top to taste. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Sprinkle the crumbled bacon evenly over the top. Serve immediately.

Serves 4.

Cooking Tip: For a vegetarian version, just omit the bacon.

Recipe used with permission from Simply Grilling by Jennifer Chandler.