I agree. It’s the same response I had when I was first introduced to this dish.

“But okra is slimy when cooked any way but battered and fried” was the first thought that went through my mind. But as my friend basically forced me to take a bite, she assured me that this would become a favorite. And you know what? She was right!

Grilled okra is simply delicious!

Okra is also not only in season, but at its best right now.You can find it fresh at all our area farmers’ markets.

I like to grill it until it is slightly charred on the outside … giving it a crispy exterior with a soft interior. (Note I said soft interior … no sliminess in sight!)

Feel free to use your favorite seasoning blend to season the okra.I love the spicy kick that Creole Seasoning gives, but even plain old salt and pepper gives delicious results.

It is yummy as a quick and easy appetizer right off the grill … or served as a side. On the rare occasion that there have been leftovers, I have thrown chilled grilled okra on a salad for a delicious twist.

Everyone … including my kids … have loved it!

I prefer to cook the okra pods on a skewer to prevent them falling through the grates.

No skewers in the house? No worries.The skewers are used to help make the cooking process simple. Instead, just place the okra pods perpendicular to the grill grates to prevent them from falling through.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Bon appetit!

Grilled Okra

1 lb. fresh okra

1/4 cup olive oil

1/4cup Creole Seasoning(or your favorite seasoning blend)

Heat a clean grill to medium-high.

Place the okra on skewers.Drizzle with olive oil until lightly coated. Season to taste with the seasoning blend.

Grill the okra until nicely browned, about 2 to 4 minutes per side, turning with tongs as needed. Transfer the grilled okra to a platter or plates and serve immediately.