I like a good cup of coffee, but I love a mocha! Its the best of both worlds - coffee and chocolate all in one cup!

Since National Mocha Day is September 29, I called the folks at Second Helpings Café for tips on how to make this chocolatey cup of coffee.

This cheery coffee shop is located in The Front Porch, a new gathering space in East Memphis for events that’s also a perfect place to meet a friend for a coffee and a sweet treat from its sister business, Sweet LaLa’s Bakery.

Alexandra Moser, the manager and a barista at Second Helpings Café, offered the following bits of advice when making a mocha at home.

Tip #1: Steam your milk to an opaque, matte texture for a creamy latte finish. Alexandra says this takes practice, but this gets you one step closer to a barista’s best.

Tip #2: Mochas can be made with any kind of chocolate.

Dark chocolate offers a rich depth of flavor that complements your choice of espresso. Milk chocolate is a blend of a creamy texture and sweetness. While white chocolate offers a light, ultra-sweet take that pairs well with the more floral notes within your espresso of choice.

Tip #3: Want to jazz it up for the fall holiday season? Alexandra says adding ground cinnamon or cardamom gives it a spice that’s oh so nice! Add peppermint bark or peppermint syrup for festive flavors.

And finally - for a pretty presentation, drizzle dark or white chocolate sauce on top of the foam in a waffle pattern.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Bon Appetit!

Sweet Helpings Café at The Front Porch, located at 4688 Walnut Grove Road, is open 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and Mondays 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information visit, secondhelpingscafe.com.