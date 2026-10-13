Smothered pork chops are a Southern comfort classic

Slow cooking turns what could easily be tough pork chops into a fork-tender treat. Technically referred to as braising, the cooking technique for this recipe calls for searing the meat at a high temperature and then finishing it by slow cooking in a liquid sauce. Chops cooked this way are guaranteed to never be dry.

Choose either bone-in or boneless pork chops for this recipe. The thinner the pork chop, the faster the dish will cook. Perfect for weeknight suppers, the cooking time is just about 45 minutes if using a thin-cut chop. If you use a thick chop, you may need to cook it a little longer.

Like many classic Southern dishes, this one uses a can of condensed soup as its base. My mother and grandmother always used cream of celery soup so that’s what I do as well. Cream of chicken would be an acceptable substitute. It’s one of those short-cuts that I don’t feel guilty taking on a busy weeknight.

Thinly sliced yellow onions are sautéed in the pan just after browning the meat. These lightly caramelized onions melt into the creamy sauce, adding texture and flavor.

It is especially great over rice, which soaks up the delicious sauce.

This easy-to-make recipe also freezes very well. So consider making a double batch to save some for another night.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Bon Appetit.

Smothered Pork Chops

4 thinly sliced center-cut pork chops (about 1 1/4 pounds)

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 cup thinly sliced yellow onion (1 large onion)

1 can (10 3/4-ounce) cream of celery soup

1 cup water

Pat the pork chops dry with a paper towel and generously season with salt and pepper. In a large saucepan over medium-high heat, warm the oil until a few droplets of water sizzle when carefully sprinkled in the pan. Sear the meat until nicely browned on both sides, about 4 minutes per side. Transfer the meat to a plate and reserve.

Drain all but about 1 tablespoon of fat from the pot. Add the onions and sauté until soft, about 5 minutes. Add the soup and water and stir to combine. Over high heat, bring the mixture to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium-low. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Return the meat to the pan. Cover and simmer until the meat is tender, about 45 minutes. Adjust seasonings as needed. Serve the pork chops hot with the sauce ladled on top.

Serves 4.

Reprinted with permission from Simply Suppers by Jennifer Chandler.

