A Classic Valentine's Treat

In Memphis, Dinstuhl’s is the traditional place to go for this sweet treat, or you can make your own.

Family-owned and operated, Dinstuhl’s has been making candies for over a century. The beloved candy shop began in 1902 in downtown Memphis as a candy store and ice cream parlor.

For over 60 of its 122 years, Dinstuhl’s has been making their famous … and unique … chocolate-covered strawberry.

Dinstuhl’s dips the fresh strawberry into a sugar fondant and then it is enrobed in rich milk chocolate. Once it is enrobed, then the fondant will break down and becomes juicy inside so therefore it has this delicious strawberry juice.

Think chocolate-covered strawberry meets chocolate cherry cordial.

This year, they plan to dip 60,00 strawberries for Valentine’s Day.

It’s best to place an order in advance, but they will have plenty available for those that forget and just walk in the door.

If you choose to make your own chocolate covered strawberries this year, there are a few tips you should keep in mind.

Using a high quality chocolate and ripe strawberries will give the best results.

Make sure the strawberries are completely dry. Drops of water can make your chocolate seize up and become grainy as you dip. After rinsing the strawberries, I recommend patting them dry and then laying them out on a clean dish towel until they are completely dry.

Serve your hand-dipped berries the same day they are made.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Happy Valentine’s Day!

For more information about Dinstuhl’s and their Chocolate-Covered Strawberries, visit www.dinstuhls.com.

Chocolate Covered Strawberries

8 ounces semisweet chocolate, finely chopped



1 pound large strawberries (about 20), washed and dried well

Line a baking sheet with parchment or wax paper and set aside.

Melt the chocolate in a heatproof bowl over a pan of hot water and stir constantly until chocolate has melted. Remove from the heat and wipe off any moisture from the bottom of the bowl.

One at a time, dip each strawberry in chocolate, coating evenly. Place on the prepared baking sheet.

Chill chocolate-dipped strawberries at least 15 minutes to set chocolate.