WKNO Daily Newscast | Tuesday, August 25, 2026

— Memphis Light, Gas and Water continues is work to restore power to homes and businesses affected by the August 22 storm.

— A majority of Memphis-Shelby County schools are back in session today, with only 18 closures due to continued outages.

— Eight of the thirteen members of the Shelby County Commission said their goodbyes to voters Monday as their terms of offices came to a close.

— The National Civil Rights Museum is throwing its influence behind voter registration and engagement ahead of the November 3 general elections.

— Mud Island’s new Baron Von Opperbean attraction had more than 10,000 ticketed visitors for its first 90 days in operation, with gross sales at more than $220,000.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

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