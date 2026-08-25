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WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Tuesday, August 25, 2026

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published August 25, 2026 at 5:03 AM CDT
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Nick Newsom
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wknofm.org

— Memphis Light, Gas and Water continues is work to restore power to homes and businesses affected by the August 22 storm.

— A majority of Memphis-Shelby County schools are back in session today, with only 18 closures due to continued outages.

— Eight of the thirteen members of the Shelby County Commission said their goodbyes to voters Monday as their terms of offices came to a close.

— The National Civil Rights Museum is throwing its influence behind voter registration and engagement ahead of the November 3 general elections.

— Mud Island’s new Baron Von Opperbean attraction had more than 10,000 ticketed visitors for its first 90 days in operation, with gross sales at more than $220,000.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
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Nick Newsom
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