A versatile summer vegetable

The squash were perfect - tender and full of flavor. There is nothing like locally grown produce.

Like zucchini, yellow squash is a quintessential Southern vegetable that grows in abundance in this region.

I love it. Often, I simply grill slices of it. Other times, I give it a quick saute with sliced Vidalia onions.

But my favorite way to enjoy it is as a squash casserole.

It’s super tasty and really simple to make.

First, you boil the squash until fork tender. Then you coarsely puree the squash in a food processor. Garlic, yellow onion (I use sweet Vidalias), jalapeno, ricotta cheese, goat cheese and Parmesan add flavor and a creamy texture.

You can always use Ritz cracker crumbs as the topping, but I prefer the lighter texture of panko breadcrumbs .Panko breadcrumbs, also known as Japanese breadcrumbs, are a crispier, lighter texture than traditional American breadcrumbs. I toss them with Parmesan and butter for a crispy topping to the dish.

I also add some panko breadcrumbs into the casserole for added texture.

You bake the casserole in a 375 degree oven for about 40 minutes, or until golden on top. The texture is light and fluffy with a crispy topping.

It’s the best summer comfort food you will ever taste.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Bon Appetit.

Yellow Squash Casserole

5 tablespoons unsalted butter, plus extra to grease the baking dish and for the topping

2 pounds yellow summer squash (about 8 squash)

Kosher salt

3/4 cup finely diced yellow onion (1 medium onion)

1 clove garlic, minced

1 small jalapeno pepper, seeded and finely diced

1 1/2 cups panko breadcrumbs

4 large eggs, lightly beaten

1 container (15-ounce) whole milk or part-skim ricotta cheese

1 small log (4-ounce) fresh goat cheese

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1/4 teaspoon paprika

Freshly ground black pepper

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Lightly grease a 2 1/2-quart baking dish with butter and set aside.

Cut the squash into 1/2-inch thick slices. Over high heat, bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the squash and cook until fork tender, about 10 minutes. Drain well. Transfer to the bowl of a food processor and coarsely puree.

In a large saucepot over medium heat, melt the butter. Add the onion, garlic, and jalapeno pepper and cook until soft but not browned, about 4 minutes. Add the squash puree, 1 cup of the bread crumbs, eggs, ricotta cheese, goat cheese, 1/4 cup of the Parmesan cheese, and paprika. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Stir until well combined. Pour the puree into the prepared baking dish and top with the remaining 1/2 cup of the breadcrumbs, 1/4 cup of the Parmesan, and thinly sliced pats of butter. Bake until golden brown, about 40 minutes.

Serves 6 to 8.

Used with permission from Simply Suppers by Jennifer Chandler.