WKNO Daily Newscast | Wednesday, August 26, 2026

— Fewer than 15,000 homes and businesses remain without power this morning, as MLGW continues to restore power lines and circuits damaged by Saturday’s storm.

— Shelby County officials say new Rapid DNA testing technology could dramatically shorten the time it takes local police to solve crimes.

— The county will be paying Shelby County Clerk’s legal fees after a years-long effort to oust her from office was officially dismissed.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

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