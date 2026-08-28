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WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Friday, August 28, 2026

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published August 28, 2026 at 7:11 AM CDT
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Nick Newsom
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wknofm.org

— A new effort has begun to rename Nashville’s airport after the late country singer Dolly Parton.

— The official portrait of Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris was unveiled Thursday at the National Civil Rights Museum to close out his final week in office.

— The man killed by a National Guard member in Downtown Memphis in July was shot in the back, according to the official autopsy released from the West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center.

— St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital has filed a permit for expansion of a campus data center with an estimated cost of $41 million.

— The vacant former Holiday Inn near the Memphis Airport could get new life as a Fairfield Inn & Suites.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
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Nick Newsom
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