WKNO Daily Newscast | Friday, August 28, 2026

— A new effort has begun to rename Nashville’s airport after the late country singer Dolly Parton.

— The official portrait of Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris was unveiled Thursday at the National Civil Rights Museum to close out his final week in office.

— The man killed by a National Guard member in Downtown Memphis in July was shot in the back, according to the official autopsy released from the West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center.

— St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital has filed a permit for expansion of a campus data center with an estimated cost of $41 million.

— The vacant former Holiday Inn near the Memphis Airport could get new life as a Fairfield Inn & Suites.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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