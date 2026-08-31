WKNO Daily Newscast | Monday, August 31, 2026

— Gov. Bill Lee’s office stated that the Tennessee National Guard will remain in place in Memphis, which was announced after an autopsy found that troops shot Tyrin Johnson in the back.

— Shelby County government will appeal a recent court decision that awards legal fees to outgoing Clerk Wanda Halbert.

— Tennessee child advocates are sounding the alarm over efforts by the Trump administration to cut regulations for the federal Head Start program.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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